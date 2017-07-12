Brodhead considers changing street names Timm Town streets under consideration

During the June meeting of the Brodhead Public Safety Committee, Police Chief Chris Hughes brought forth resolutions to change the street names in two areas: Crosswinds and Woods Point subdivision on the Rock County side of the city, as well as First Center Avenue and East Second Avenue, north of First Street. This area is known to many as “Timm Town.”

Hughes informed the Committee that as far back as 1997, city ordinance prescribed how street names and house numbers are to be assigned.

