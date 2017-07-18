New editor of Independent Register extends introduction

Ryan Broege, Editor

My name is Ryan Broege, and I am your new editor here at the Brodhead Independent Register. I am excited and humbled by the responsibility.

I assumed editorial duties July 12, replacing Siara Schwartzlow, who will return to the classroom. Siara’s knack for the newspaper business is probably exceeded only by her patience as a teacher, which I have availed myself of time and time again during my training before I stepped in as editor.

I was born in Janesville, straying rarely in my 30 years. I was born into a farming family, helping out on my father’s second-generation dairy farm south of Janesville through adolescence and still occasionally these days (if I cannot somehow weasel out of it.)

