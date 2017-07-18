Green County 4-Hers attend conference at UW-Madison

Isabella Carnes, Ayden Bergemann, Royce Brauer, and Katherine Burgess, all from Green County, were part of hundreds of 4‑H youth who attended the 97th annual 4-H & Youth Conference at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in June.

This group of outstanding individuals joined about 500 other young people representing UW-Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program in celebrating the 97th anniversary.

