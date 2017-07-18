Brodhead Youth Ball program thankful for volunteers, fundraisers

The Brodhead Youth Ball Program would like to thank everyone for their time and dedication selling raffle tickets for the 2017 fundraiser.

The program runs on fundraiser funds and volunteer coaches, not tax dollars.

The fundraiser has made the following improvements possible: new and improved infields, dugout roofs, sod infield, yellow fence capping, fencing, batting cage and net, safety net, playground equipment, bleachers, lights on the girls diamonds, a drinking fountain, water for each diamond, pitching machines, and new equipment upon request.

