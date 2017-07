William W. Smith, age 90, of Brodhead, formerly of Durand, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at his home. A Memorial Service was held at 11 a.m., on July 15, 2017, at the Indian Grove Country Church, Rock City, Ill. Visitation was held in the Community Room of the Durand State Bank, Durand, Ill., on July 14 from 5 to 8 p.m., with a Masonic Service at 8 p.m. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, Wis., assisted the family.