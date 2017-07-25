Public Hearing Tonight – Pinnacle to seek driveway permit from Board of Review

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

After the Sylvester town board opted to table the latest request from the Badger/Tuls team for a driveway permit, Todd Tuls and Friedly-Bader Farm, LLC, will go to the Green County Board of Adjustments tonight for a public hearing.

The board meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the County Board Room, Green County Courthouse, 1016 16th Ave., Monroe. The Pinnacle variance application is scheduled for discussion at 8:15 p.m.

