Jeanette Marguerite Burtness, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville.

Jeanette was born May 31, 1926, the daughter of Elmer and Iva May (Setzer) Burtness.

She was a lifelong resident of Orfordville and a graduate of Orfordville High School. Jeanette started out in high school playing saxophone, and played at wedding dances in the band called “Three Jills and a Jeep.”

She was a member of Long’s Hardware Softball Team, and bowled on Burtness Chevrolet Bowling Team.

Jeanette was formerly employed at Fairbanks, Morse and Company, Borgs Amphenol Control, and at OMC until her retirement in 1991.

She was particularly proud of her heritage and her love of her large family of cousins, with whom she spent every holiday since childhood.

She was also a devout Methodist. Her church, and her church family, were a very important part of her life.

Jeanette loved to receive a greeting card and saved every one of them for years. Anyone who sent her a card should know how much she cherished receiving it.

Jeanette is survived by her nieces and nephew: Sue Ann (Dennis) Belt of Mountain Home, Idaho; Kay (Dennis) Marinelli of Beloit; Jeffrey (Gina) Burtness of Fort Wayne, Ind.; great-niece Rhonda (Ted) Wenzel and great-nephew Robert (Angela) Beutow, both of Idaho; five great-great nieces and nephews, Erin and Eric Rowell, Jessica-Ann Wenzel, Linzy& Nicholas Beutow; Laura (Paulson) Rodriguez, who was like a daughter; caring friends: Dale and Mary Runaas and Glen and Gerry Johnson; and a wealth of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Glen & sister-in-law Gerry, infant brother Donald, and a special cousin Jean Davis.

There will be a visitation and memorial service at New Horizon United Methodist Church, 1726 S. Murphy Rd, Janesville, Wis., 53548, on Saturday, July 29, 2017, with Reverend Jorge Ochoa officiating. Reverend Gail Ray will deliver the homily.

Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The memorial service will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. with inurnment in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Special thank you to Helen Ponyicsanyi and all the members of the church family; Dr. Bluemel and staff; and during the last three months of her life, all of the staff of Rock Haven Nursing Home and Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests memorials may be made to New Horizon United Methodist Church.