Rickey L. Coggins, age 43, of Beloit, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at his home. He was born on January 1, 1974 in Rockford, Ill., to Rick J. Coggins and Jill A. Coggins. He graduated from Orfordville High School in 1993.

He was employed by Yoss Construction Company in Janesville. Rick and his girlfriend, Deanne Hicok, enjoyed riding his Harley, along with his dad, his cousin Shannon, and friends; and spending time with family.

He is survived by his children: Ricki (Marco) Whitby of Janesville and Bailey Coggins of Carrollton, Miss.; his father, Rick Coggins of Beloit, mother, Jill (Dean) Blakely of Carrollton, Miss.; sister, Cristy Goecks of Milton, stepbrother, Chris Miller, several cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at noon on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Living Word Church, Brodhead, with Pastor Russ Doebler and Pastor Ken Lawson officiating. A visitation was held on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Everson Funeral Home assisted the family.