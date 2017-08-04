Milwaukee resident claims $156.2 million Powerball jackpot

Milwaukee resident Mai Xiong is the lucky winner of the $156.2 million prize from the Wednesday, March 22, Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased from Pewaukee Corner Pump at 1194 W. Capitol Dr. in Pewaukee. Mai Xiong took the cash option worth $93.1 million.

Pewaukee Corner Pump received $100,000 for selling the winning ticket. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers: 2, 9, 27, 29 and 42 with a Powerball of 9.

Mai Xiong holds the 16th Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Wisconsin since the game was introduced in April 1992. The last Powerball jackpot winner was Doug Miron from Marinette who won $31.4 million on Oct. 14, 2009 on a ticket he purchased from City Limits at N3900 Hwy.180 in Marinette.

This is the second largest prize awarded to a Wisconsin winner.

The largest was a ticket worth

For complete story, pick up this week’s print edition.