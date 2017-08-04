Police chase ends in accident, arrest

On July 25, at 8:29 p.m., Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a strong-armed robbery occurring in the 5900 block of N. Newville Road, in the Town of Janesville. The suspect had left the scene and a vehicle description was provided.

A Deputy located a similar vehicle on Hwy. 14 by Newville Road shortly after the incident was dispatched.The Deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop to identify the driver, later identified as Christopher A Kienast, 41, of Janesville, but the driver failed to pull over.

Kienast continued to flee at a high rate of speed, violating multiple traffic laws. Numerous attempts at using stop sticks were unsuccessful. Kienast eventually failed to negotiate a curve and crashed near the intersection of Fulton and Main street in the Town of Fulton.

Kienast was extricated from the vehicle and

