One injured in a single vehicle rollover crash: Janesville woman arrested for her 4th OWI

On July 25 at 11:36 p.m. a Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, along with Janesville Fire and EMS responded to a rollover traffic crash with injuries, on S CTH G near W Sunny Lane.

Upon arrival the driver was found still inside the vehicle with facial injuries. A witness stated that the driver was driving recklessly prior to driving off the roadway. The driver was identified as Kristina Hanaman, 51, of Janesville, Wis., who was subsequently arrested for felony 4th Offense Operating Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Intoxicants. Hanaman was admitted at Mercy Hospital for further observation.

Pursuant to the directive of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicity, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.