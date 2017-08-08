NFL FLAG FOOTBALL SIGN-UP

The Brodhead Parks & Recreation Department will be sponsoring a 7-week youth NFL flag football program for boys and girls in 2nd – 6th grades. The games will be played on the High School practice field on Saturday mornings beginning September 9 and ending October 21.

Registration forms are available at the Brodhead Parks & Recreation Department or on the City of Brodhead Website (http://www.cityofbrodheadwi.us) or may be picked up at the schools during registration week beginning Monday, August 14th.

The cost is $50.00 which includes a NFL team-identified reversible jersey, flag set and a Free USA Football Membership.

