Leonard A. Tronnes, 93, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on Aug. 3, 2017, at Agrace Hospice, Janesville, Wis.

Funeral services were held August 7, 2017, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, Wis.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Local survivor includes his sister, LaVena “Dee” Clark, Brodhead.