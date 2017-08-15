Covered Bridge’s legacy echoes Brodhead’s past

Ryan Broege, Editor –

The covered bridge stands as an icon of Brodhead. The bridge that inspires lore and weekend festivals was built in two stages, the first during the winter of 1863 into 1864. The builder waited for the Sugar River to freeze, and then stood atop the frozen water and constructed the floor of the bridge.

The bridge takes its name from the once-booming town of Clarence that eventually folded under Brodhead’s shadow.

