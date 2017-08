By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda Cardinals will look to nine returning seniors to lead this year’s team.

The Cardinals are coming off a 5-5 season, and a 5-4 mark in the Rock Valley conference. Their postseason run ended abruptly in a level one playoff contest as they fell to Lodi 49-28 last October.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story & photos….