Arts Festival draws talented creators both local and regional

By Michele Benesh, Correspondent –

Due to widespread community support, the Brodhead Chamber’s seventh Annual Wildflower Art Festival, held Saturday, Aug. 12, was a huge success.

Artists and patrons alike expressed their appreciation for the organization and high quality of the show. Live music was provided both morning and afternoon this year, courtesy of Ann Uresk’s extremely talented local group, “Break-Away Fiddle” whose perfect sound brought rave reviews from those in attendance, and Todd Apfel of Vining, Iowa, a singer-songwriter who performed a variety of original and vintage folk, rock, and country numbers.

