Betty J. Hartwig

Betty Hartwig, 89 of Monroe, died Aug. 8, 2017, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home.

Betty was born October 25, 1927 in Chicago, the daughter of Anthony and Gladys (Steininger) Wagner.

She graduated from Brodhead High School in 1946 and married Robert R. Hartwig on January 15, 1947.

Betty and Bob farmed for many years in the Monroe and Juda areas before retiring to Monroe in December, 1980.

She was a member of the Women of the Moose #599 and the Monroe Garden Club. Betty enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.

She is survived by two children, Gary (Janet) Hartwig of Monroe, and Patti Jo (Doug) Schindler of New Glarus; three grandchildren, twins Brett (Jeanne) Hartwig of Monroe and Brad Hartwig of Madison, and Lindsey (Dustin) Kreul of Belleville; four great granddaughters, Courtney and Alyssa Hartwig and Zoe and Vienna Kreul; two sisters, Dorothy Ellsworth of Tucson, Ariz., and Arlene Mounts of Mondovi, Wis.; a brother, Donald A. (Beverly) Wagner of Beloit; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert on Jan. 9, 2010; a daughter, Linda Lou Hartwig in 1967; and a sister, Mary Wagner.

A visitation was held on Monday, August 14, from 5 to 7p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe.

A luncheon for family and friends was held on Aug. 15 at noon at the Monroe Moose Lodge.

Per Betty’s request, private family funeral services were held with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Betty’s name to the Juda Class of 1967 9 Angels Fund or Monroe Clinic Hospice.

