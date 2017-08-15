Roger L. Koehn, age 59, of Brodhead, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 10, 2017, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, Wis.

He was born on March 1, 1958 in Beaver Dam, Wis. the son of Arnold and Delores (Nehring) Koehn. He married Lori L. Lincoln on June 15, 1991 in Monroe, Wis.

Roger attended Monroe High School, Monroe, Wis. He had been the owner/operator of Cardinal Lanes, The Gridiron Bar, Divots at Decatur Lake County Club, all of Brodhead, and had worked at Sub-Zero and Wolf of Madison, Wis. for 15 years.

Roger enjoyed golfing, bowling, motorcycles and cars, especially his 1966 Plymouth. Roger was an eye donor.

He is survived by his wife Lori; 3 children, Aaron (Julie Kielty) Koehn, Monroe, Wis., Josh (Sandy Miller) Isely, Cross Plains, Wis., Nicole (Barry) Back, Watertown, NY; a sister, Angel (Rex) Weber, South Wayne, Wis.; 5 grandchildren, Colin Isely, Brody Koehn, Rowan and Scarlet Dunning, and Madison Lynn Back.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and 3 half-brothers.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, Wis.

There will be no formal funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com