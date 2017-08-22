Brodhead-Juda falls to Big Foot

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Big Foot Chiefs used explosive plays to pick up a 47-27 victory over the Brodhead-Juda Cardinals in the regular season opener last Friday.

Big Foot struck on the opening drive of the game to take a 6-0 lead. Chiefs’ quarterback Jackson Enz hit Pedro Sierra for a 13-yard gain on third and 12 to keep the drive alive. Enz threw a 20-yard touchdown strike to Sierra to hand the Chiefs the early lead.

