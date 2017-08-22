Brodhead-Juda volleyball to lean on returning core

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Juda Panthers volleyball team returns a strong nucleus in 2017 that brings high hopes into the season. When head coach Scott Anderson took over in 2013 the volleyball program was struggling but that’s no longer the case. This year’s team expects to win with the amount of returning talent.

The Panthers went 11-10 overall and 7-5 in Six Rivers eastern division play a year ago. Juda beat Abundant Life-Saint Ambrose in the opening round but fell to Black Hawk in the regional semifinal.

