Threats By Employee Force Plant Lockdown

JAMES W. COLLEY III

Brodhead Police were called to Stoughton Trailers, 302 23rd St., at 5:17 p.m. after plant management learned of an employee threatening a co-worker, and was possibly going to bring a gun to work.

Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes stated plant management was conducting an internal investigation into an employee being involved in a dispute with a co-worker, when they learned of the employee threatened to bring a gun to work.

When plant management was unable to locate the employee in question, they put plant into lockdown and called police, Hughes said.

