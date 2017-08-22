Lois I. Murray, age 87, of Brodhead, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit, WI. She was born on June 2, 1930 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of George and Mary (Upward) Brosier. She married Vernon L. Murray on April 17, 1946 in Beloit, WI. He passed away on March 7, 2017.

Lois and her husband had worked together at Murray’s Auto Salvage. She also had managed the former Barr Variety Store of Brodhead. Lois enjoyed raising her children, tending to her flower garden, was an excellent cook, loved going to Las Vegas and other local casinos. She was a devoted grandmother and loved spending time at the family cabin in Boulder Junction, WI.

She is survived by a daughter, Maxine Ast, Brodhead; three sons, Curtis (Susan) Murray, Edgerton, WI, Vernon (Sylvia) and Robert Murray, both of Brodhead; three sisters, Rosemary (Harley) Richardson, Beloit, WI, Carol (Richard) Lyons, Florida, Susan (Al) Hanson, Camp Douglas, WI; a brother, Marvin (Sara) Brosier, Virginia; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother George, two sisters, Beverly Holcomb and Betty Jensen, and a great-grandson, Parker Brandt.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2017, at the D.L NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, BRODHEAD, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. on Saturday until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

