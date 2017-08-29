Brodhead-Juda falls to Clinton

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals dropped their second straight game to open the 2017 season as Brodhead-Juda fell to Clinton 48-7 last Friday.

The Cougars didn’t waste any time jumping on Brodhead-Juda as they scored on the opening drive. Cougars’ quarterback Tyler Halsted found Steve Espinoza for a 35-yard gain. Halsted connected with Espinoza again this time on third and seven for a 22-yard gain. Halsted capped the drive with a five-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown.

