Sylvester town board grants conditional driveway permit

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

The Sylvester town board agreed to grant a conditional driveway permit to Pinnacle Land Holdings, LLC, at a meeting of the village board held Thursday night at the Sylvester town hall.

Specifics of permit yet to negotiated

The tentative agreement allows the parties 60 days to iron out specific details of the three conditions imposed by the township. Those conditions outline specifics regarding exact location of the driveway, road improvement responsibilities and containment of storm water run-off.

Under the agreement, and pending further negotiations, Pinnacle would be responsible for the costs of necessary improvements to Decatur-Sylvester Road, ongoing improvements to the road as needed, and attendant engineering costs. Pinnacle traffic would also have to avoid certain routes proscribed by the agreement.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….