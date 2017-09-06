Football Cardinals remain winless

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

In a game that saw 76 rushing attempts combined the Jefferson Eagles ran away with a 21-12 victory over Brodhead-Juda (0-3) last Friday.

The Cardinals had the opportunity to grab the early lead. On the Eagles opening drive a high snap sailed over punter David Rios’ outstretched arms. Brodhead-Juda took possession on Jefferson’s 35-yard line. Brodhead-Juda hurt themselves with a costly holding penalty that wiped out a first down quarterback keeper by senior Parker Johnson. On the next play, Johnson was picked off by Christian Chesmore on 3rd-and-15.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….