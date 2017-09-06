Cardinals cross country cools off in Lodi

Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals cross country teams competed at the Lodi Invite last Saturday. The girls team took fourth with 106 points and the boys squad captured fifth with 116 points.

Freshman Madelynn McIntyre continued her excellent start to the season with a fourth-place finish in a time of 20:46.14. Senior Madee Harding earned ninth with a time of 21:35.47. Sophomore Carissa Purdue captured 29th in a time of 23:56.94 while junior Zoe Tresemer took 31st with a time of 24:06.97.

Senior Morgan Tresemer placed 33rd in a time of 24:32.79. Senior Mackenzie McIntyre captured 38th with a time of 25:42.28. Junior Rhianna Teubert earned 42nd in a time of 26:41.22.

