Marjorie E. Tessedorf

Marjorie E. Tessendorf, age 88 of Brodhead, died on Friday, September 1, 2017 at Woods Crossing at Woods Point in Brodhead. She was born on November 5, 1928 in Spring Grove, Green County, the daughter of Earl and Lettie (Hall) Bliss. She attended Brodhead Schools.

Marjorie married Robert Haberman, Sr. and later married Henry Tessendorf, both preceded her in death. She worked at the Golden Rod Creamery, cooked at restaurants in Brodhead, was a cook for the Monroe VFW for many years and later worked at Advance Transformer in Monroe. Marjorie was a member of the Eagles Club and Cecil-Jones VFW Auxiliary.

Surviving are her children: James Haberman of Footville, Richard (Teresa) Haberman of Janesville, Robert (Karen) Haberman Jr. of Brodhead, Dennis (Cindy) Haberman of Brodhead, Vicki (Rickie) Dix of Brodhead and Brian Haberman of Monroe; daughters-in-law, Kathy Haberman and Peggy Haberman; son-in-law, Walt Bandi; sister, Bonnie Young; sister-in-law Marion Bliss; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She is predeceased by her parents; husbands Robert and Henry; children, Larry Haberman, Jefferey Haberman and Barbara Bandi; daughter-in-law, Lynn Haberman; granddaughter, Teri Haberman; siblings, Donald Bliss, Jerald Bliss, Nathan Bliss, Duane Bliss and Arlene Maurer.

Private family graveside services will be held. The Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family.