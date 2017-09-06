Virginia V. King, age 94 of Albany, died Friday, September 1, 2017 at Monroe Clinic Hospital. She was born on February 13, 1923 in Norwegian Settlement, the daughter of Emil and Emma (Truax) Johnson. She went to Norwegian school and graduated from Albany High School in 1940. Virginia married John L. King on January 4, 1948 at the Albany Lutheran Church. She farmed with her husband in Decatur Township. She also worked at Apco Manufacturing in Brodhead, Swiss Colony in Monroe, and Ogden Manufacturing in Albany.

She belonged to Albany Lutheran Church, where she served on the council, McDermott-Steindorf American Legion Auxiliary #144, and was formerly the post President. She also was a 4-H leader for the Albany 4-H club. She enjoyed reading, word search, jeopardy and wheel of fortune.

She is survived by 3 children: Sharon Pryce of Brodhead, Alan (Janice) King of Brodhead, and David (Janis) King of Albany, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara Johnson of Albany.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, Harry Pryce; 2 grandchildren, Shane and Brad Pryce; brothers, Jerry and Kenneth Johnson; a sister, Elsie Wild.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Albany Lutheran Church, with Rev. Peder Heide officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest cemetery in Albany. A visitation will be held Wednesday, from 10:00 am until the time of service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Virginia’s name to the American Legion Auxiliary, post #144. Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family.