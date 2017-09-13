Beloit Turner football drops Brodhead-Juda

Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Beloit Turner Trojans used a strong third quarter to cruise to a 42-19 victory over Brodhead-Juda in a Rock Valley matchup last Friday.

Late in the first quarter, Emiliano Reyes ripped off a nine-yard burst. Moments later, Kyle Hanaman exploded on a 57-yard touchdown run with 1:40 left in the opening quarter.

The Cardinals got deep into Trojans’ territory on their next possession but Beloit Turner came up with a stop. Senior quarterback Parker Johnson connected with senior wide receiver Justice Tway for a 44-yard gain. Sophomore running back Jeffrey Williams rumbled up the middle for one-yard on third and two from the Trojans’ 14-yard line. The Cardinals turned to senior running back Brekan Day on fourth and one. Beloit Turner stopped Day for no yards.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….