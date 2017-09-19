Albany hearing packed to hear Tuls ‘ permit hearing

Ryan Broege, Editor –

The Albany Lions Club, 402 Cincinnati St., was standing-room-only on Friday afternoon, as more than 200 people from across the county and state gathered for what was likely the last public hearing regarding construction of a mega-dairy in Sylvester township about five miles northwest of Legion Park in Brodhead.

The subject of the hearing was the issuance of a Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit to Todd Tuls and Pinnacle Dairy, which will milk house approximately 5,800 cows on 120 acres at N4135 Decatur Sylvester Road, in Sylvester Township. The permit is, in essence, an operating permit, and one that Pinnacle Dairy’s owners and operators will be held to, said Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wastewater engineer Mark Cain.

