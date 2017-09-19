City Council talks audit, dog park, BPD policy manual at Sept. 11 meeting

Ryan Broege, Editor –

City Council met on Sept. 11, where they swore in three new “Youth in Government” representatives, appointed two negotiators to handle the city’s end of contract negotiations between Brodhead police officers and the city, and heard a preliminary report regarding the construction of a dog park, among other business.

With Mayor Doug Pinnow absent, alderman Deb Fox presided over the meeting, which opened with the swearing in of Trinity Johnson, Annika Bernstein and Sebastian Van Wyhe as representatives in the Youth in Government program. Representatives from the offices of Senator Ron Johnson and Congressman Mark Pocan, along with assemblyman Mark Spreitzer, gave brief opening comments congratulating the students on their involvement in the program.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….