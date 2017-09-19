Brodhead-Juda football snags victory from Spartans

Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

With the Brodhead-Juda Cardinals’ (1-4) playoff hopes hanging in the balance, senior Brekan Day saved his best for last propelling the Cardinals to 28-27 victory over the McFarland Spartans last Friday.

“It’s huge right now. We needed a confidence booster. Our motto this week was our backs are against the wall,” Day said. “We came out and played as hard as we could.”

The Cardinals forced a three-and-out on the Spartans first drive. Brodhead-Juda then marched down the field for the game’s first score. Senior running back Broken Day ripped off a 20-yard run. Senior quarterback Parker Johnson busted out on a 37-yard scamper.

