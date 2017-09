Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

In a highly anticipated matchup to open the Rock Valley schedule the Brodhead Cardinals (12-4-1 overall, 0-1 Rock Valley) lost a gut wrenching five-set match. Big Foot edged the Cardinals 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 15-25, 13-15 on Sept. 12.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 7-3 lead in game one. Big Foot’s blocking made an early statement with two blocks to set the tone.

