Lucille V. Mauermann, at a young 98, left the earthly stretch of her eternal journey September 15, 2017.

A life-long resident of Brodhead, Lucille was born May 18, 1919, to Fred and Mabel Feldt Hahlen. Growing up on a farm fostered a connection to the soil, which led to a deep love of gardening. Learning creative skills in 4-H led to years of sewing, knitting, quilt-making, and china painting. An early sense of purpose and gratitude led to service in her community. Lucille graduated from Brodhead High School in 1937. She was a member of the Brodhead United Methodist Church and enjoyed a strong association with the Living Word congregation.

Lucille married Harvey E. Mauermann February 14, 1938. Their Valentine Wedding defined the 64 years they lived and loved together, raising daughters Judie Brown (friend, Art Young), Shelby (Jeff) Knezel, Daphne (Roger) Brunkow, and Cindi(Steve) Wallace.

After years of farming in Decatur Township, Harvey and Lucille actively retired to Brodhead for 32 years. Completing the circle, Lucille returned to the prairie, spending the last 2 years of her life enjoying the loving care of Cindi and Steve’s family.

“Grandma ‘Cile” was the title used by 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren along with numerous young people in the community who grew up knowing her.

Known for her open door, open arms, and open cookie jar, the welcome mat was always out at Lucille’s house.

Survived by her daughters and their families, Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and great grandson Matthias Wallace.

Celebration of Lucille’s life will be Sunday, September 24th, 2:00 p.m., at the United Methodist Church Brodhead. A time of visitation will be at the church 5 – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23rd and an hour before the service.

Everson funeral home is assisting the family.