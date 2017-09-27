Library to hold friends membership meeting

Dan Moeller, Correspondent –

The Brodhead public library will hold a membership meeting next month to restart the dormant Friends of the Library organization.

The organization became inactive even before Angela Noel started as library director in February of 2016. The meeting will be held at the library at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Anyone interested in joining the friends is urged to attend. The upcoming meeting of the friends group was one of the items discussed at the library board’s monthly meeting last week.

