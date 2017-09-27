City council looks for clear-cut map on street name change proposal

Ryan Broege, Editor –

The City Council tabled a street name change proposal again at their meeting on Sept. 19.

The proposal was again the subject of stridently-worded public comment, both in favor and against. Mayor Doug Pinnow cautioned that the comments would not morph the meeting into another public hearing, as City Hall hosted a public hearing regarding the matter last month. Perhaps a half-dozen residents addressed the council, where residents cited health and emergency service response concerns, cable and utility company confusion, and personal connections to their current address in arguing for and against the proposal.

