Betty Foslin

Betty Ann Foslin, age 82, of Beloit, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017, at Beloit Health and Rehabilitation , Beloit, WI. She was born on April 19, 1935 in Avon Township, Rock County, the daughter of Albert and Mabel (Joranlien) Foslin.

Betty had lived in Monroe, WI, and worked for Swiss Colony, retiring and moving to Brodhead in 2000. She was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church, Brodhead, and loved making lefse and being with her family.

She is survived by her son, Steven (Christy) Foslin, Brodhead; a brother, Laverne (Glee) Foslin, Janesville; two sisters, Alice Markee and Lorraine (Walter) Anderson, both of Brodhead. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Charles, Eddie, Sanford, and a brother-in-law, Richard Markee.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at the Bethany Lutheran Church, Brodhead, with Rev. Richard Thickpenny officiating. Burial will be in West Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, until time of services at the church. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com