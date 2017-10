The Brodhead Police Department routinely recovers abandoned bicycles as well as other abandoned property each year. However, the department reports its abandon property room is at capacity and the department needs to make room.

Therefore, the Brodhead Police Department will conduct a silent auction from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the City’s annual Autumn Festival, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….