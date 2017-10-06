Rock County Sheriff’s Dept. to host Gutter Busters

Sheriff Spoden is pleased to announce, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office will be again offering Gutter Busters, starting in November 2017. Gutter Busters is a community based program offered by the Cops and Kids founda-tion to help steer youth away from crime.

The primary goal of the Gutter Busters bowling program is to teach kids how to bowl. Kids will learn proper bowling etiquette, technique, and scoring. The goal of the program is to teach kids sportsmanship, integrity, and respect for others. Kids will get to interact with local cops and form a positive and everlasting relationship.

Rivers Edge Bowl Bowling Alley

This event will take place at noon on Nov. 4 at Rivers Edge Bowl, 215 S River St, Janesville.

Each event will have a total of 25 available spots for kids 6 years of age and up. These spots will be filled on a first come basis. Any parent/ guardian wishing to sign there kid(s) up for the event can do so online at;

http://www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-gutter-busters

After completing the online registration, you will receive a confirmation email and additional registration infor-mation.

Kids participating in the event will receive an event t-shirt at the time of registration. Two games of bowling, shoe rental, and a meal will be provided to kids and volunteers participating in the event.

Additional information about the event, future events, and/or sponsorships can be found online at http://www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-gutter-busters. Please direct additional questions to Deputy Krahn at (608) 757-7932