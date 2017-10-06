Stalled for years, Senior Center project enters critical juncture

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

The city of Brodhead’s long-gestating plans to provide a new senior center option are gradually coming into sharper focus, thanks to a potential grant, a potential building site, and an engineering firm’s blueprints that will provide a vision of what the facility could offer.

The preliminary plans have, of course, inspired a measure of excitement in those closer to the project. But they also sound acutely cautious, and Mayor Pinnow and members of the committee repeatedly said the building project hinges on a successful fundraising drive.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….