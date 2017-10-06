Tide sweeps away volleyball Cards

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Edgerton Tide delivered crucial plays down the stretch in every set en route to a Rock Valley sweep 20-25, 18-25, 20-25 over Brodhead (18-10-1 overall, 2-4 Rock Valley) last Thursday.

The Cardinals snatched a 9-5 lead with a 4-0 run in set one. Sophomore Katie Goecks sparked the surge with a loud middle smash. Edgerton responded with a 7-1 run to go up 12-10. Ashlyn Oren, who had a monster game, tattooed two outside spikes including a cross court kill. Ashlyn Oren also dialed up an ace.

Brodhead went on a 3-0 run to take a 14-13 lead. Junior Addison Ommodt connected on an outside kill. The Tide answered with a 4-0 run to regain the momentum. Bethany Oren drilled a middle spike. Edgerton closed out set one with an 8-3 run. Olivia Brittan laced an outside spike during the run. Ashlyn Oren hammered a kill outside and Bailey Sund had a dink in the middle. The Tide sealed set one with a combination block on the outside.

