Novella Luter

Novella Marie Luter, 77, of Machesney Park passed away Thursday, September 28, 2017, at home. Born November 27, 1939, in Brodhead, Wis., daughter of Werner “Mike” M. and Lois W. (Shaw) Badertscher. Lived more than 70 years in the Rockford area.

Married Paul A. Luter on July 11, 1958, in Rockford. Employed as an office manager by Gunite Credit Union for more than 20 years, retiring in 2008. Faithful member of First Baptist Church of Machesney Park. Member of ABWA and WCAHCE (Homemakers).

Survivors include daughters, Kathleen (Ron) Kay and Renee Braun; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlene (Victor) Olson and Verneen Rufino; brother, Mickey (JoAnne) Badertscher; brothers-in-law, Marvin Rehfeld and Harry Hauri II; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Predeceased by parents; husband; granddaughter, Treena Marie Lundquist; great-grandson, Caleb James Taylor; sisters, Elaine McBride Rehfeld and Diane Hauri.

Service at 2 p.m. Friday, October 6, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from noon to service time. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 7, Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com