Oliver Miller

Oliver “Ollie” B. Miller, age 94, of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Woods Crossing Nursing Home, Brodhead, WI. He was born on March 28, 1923, in rural Juda, WI, the son of Ben and Martha Miller. He married Naomi Krueger on January 19, 1947 at St. Victor’s Catholic Church, Monroe, WI and celebrated their 70th anniversary in January of this year.

Ollie was raised on a dairy farm near Juda, WI. After serving in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific for 3 years during WWII, he returned to the area and bought a farm outside of Brodhead to live out his dream.

He was a hard worker and bred a herd of top quality registered Holsteins. He was always a steward of the land and conservation, and was on the cutting edge of farming and embraced new farming practices he believed in.

Farming and teaching his family a good work ethic were his 1st priority. Having a balance in life by doing community service and having fun along the way was a close 2nd. Ollie graduated from Juda High School and the UW-Madison Agriculture Short Course.

He served and chaired many committees. He was a member of the WIS Agriculture & Life Science, Green County Bank director for 29 years, was a charter member of the Green County Ag Chest, director of AMPI for 8 years, an FFA Alumni member, a 4-H leader, FHA board for 3 years, Farm Bureau Board of Directors and was president for 8 years, Brodhead Lions Club as president and director, Green County Fair Board director and cattle superintendent, county, state and national member of the National Holstein Association, and past member of the Monroe Moose.

He received many awards and citations for his outstanding service and/or leadership; 1985 WIS Master Agricultures, Melvin Jones Lions Award, Brodhead FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer, FFA Alumni Outstand Achievement, Progressive Breeders Award, Honorary Jaycee, and a 70 member of the American Legion Post 197. Ollie remained active in farm operations, planting corn or bailing hay until he was 90 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Naomi; six children, Ann Thornton, Steven (Heidi) Miller, Dennis (Kelly) Miller, Debra (Jim) Huffman, all of Brodhead, David Miller, FL, Daniel Miller, Monroe; grandchildren, Eric Thornton, Sam Huffman, Holly Walker, Faith Edwards, Steve Miller, Ben Miller, Paul Huffman, Amanda Miller, Marissa Worzella, Justin Miller, Ryan Miller; great-grandchildren, Danielle, Ashley, Cory, Stacy, Jacob, Sean, Dane, Garrett, Oliver Nolan, Nadeli, Owen, Henry, Marlie; great great-grandchildren, Layla, Talia, Isabella, Julian , Olivia; a brother, Urban (Rosalie), Janesville, and a sister, Maxine Moran, Alpena, MI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Gladys Matzke, a grandson, Patrick Thornton, a sister, Marian Gallagher, and son-in-law, Eric Thornton.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 29, 2017, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, with military rites. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, September 28, 2017, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lions Club, EMS, or American Legion, all of Brodhead.

