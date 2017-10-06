David Relph

David W. Relph, age 71, of Brodhead, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 24, 2017. He was born on July 7, 1946 in Monroe, WI, the son of Joseph and Gloria (Whitledge) Relph. He married Bonnie Schupbach Powers on May 17, 2002 in Monroe, WI.

David graduated from Brodhead High School in 1964. He had worked at the Chrysler Corp., Belvidere, IL, for 18 years and ALCOA Wheels of Beloit for 12 years, before retiring. He was a member of A.R.M. and loved being with his parrot, riding his motorcycle and being with family.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, Brodhead; children, Tammi (Dan) Wirth, Monroe, Steve Relph, NV, Dustin Relph, Brodhead, Tara (Rob) Johnson, Arizona City, AZ; stepchildren, Kandi Schupbach, Nicole Bauman, Mathew Schupbach, all of Beloit; a brother, John (Marissa) Relph, Evansville, WI; a sister, Linda Jo Johnson, Brodhead; brother-in-law, Steven Elmer, Prairie du Chien, WI; seven grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, including Melissa Cadena, Machesney Park, IL; and two step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Danny, in infancy.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, October 1, 2017, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, with Rev. Donald Adams officiating. Interment will be at Avon Community, rural Brodhead. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com