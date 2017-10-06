Dorthy Schuler, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 25, 2017, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Kingston, New York. She was born on November 19, 1927 in Monroe, WI, to Jacob John and Virginia (Pryce) Zimmerman.

Dorthy graduated from Brodhead High School in 1945, and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she received a degree in Labor Economics. At Madison, she met Robert Schuler, and they married in Madison in 1952. They lived and worked in Madison, Milwaukee, and Tallahassee, Florida throughout the early years of their marriage.

They settled in New Paltz, NY in 1959 when Robert joined the faculty of the State University and where their son John was born. Dorthy received a Master’s in Public Administration from the State University of New York in Albany, NY in the early 1970s, and she returned to the workforce, taking a position at the State University in New Paltz, eventually becoming Director of Scheduling, overseeing both the scheduling of classes and student registration, a job of which she was very proud and that gave her tremendous satisfaction.

Although she and Robert eventually went their own ways after 28 years, they remained friends until the end of her life. After retiring she traveled, particularly on Elder Hostels; on one of those trips she met George Rausch, who lived near Albany, NY, and with George she made many more trips and she gained a new family and a companion in life until George’s passing.

She loved the beach, whether in Florida, Cape Cod or the Caribbean; concerts, museums, art galleries, plays, movies and dinner with friends. She was active for many years with the League of Women Voters, the Women’s Studio Workshop and the Chamber Music Series of the Hudson Valley Philharmonic.

She is survived by her son, John, and his husband Phillip Pinckney, of the Bronx, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Carol Zimmerman, of Janesville; and a nephew, Michael (Carla) Zimmerman, of Edgerton.

Graveside services will be on Monday October 9th at 11:00am, at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com