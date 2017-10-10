Indie rock poet finds respite in Brodhead

Ryan Broege, Editor –

Before he moved to Brodhead in 2010, Thax Douglas was a memorable site on stages in Chicago, Austin, Tex., and across the country.

Douglas is something of an icon in some circles of indie-music—the Chicago Tribune, among others, bandied about the honorific “the poet laureate of indie rock” when it wrote about Douglas’ departure from the city in 2006.

For the previous 20 years, Douglas had been performing poems inspired by a band before bringing the band on stage.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….