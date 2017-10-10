Cards bedeviled by powerhouse Blue Devils

The Evansville-Albany Blue Devils (5-3 Rock Valley, fourth place) dominated the third quarter in route to a 35-7 Rock Valley victory over the Brodhead-Juda Cardinals (2-6 Rock Valley, seventh place) last Friday.

The Cardinals got deep into Blue Devil’s territory midway through the first quarter. Sophomore running back Marco Bueno ripped off a 14-yard run. With the football sitting on Evansville-Albany’s 41-yard line the Cardinals failed to convert and the drive stalled, forcing a turnover on downs.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….