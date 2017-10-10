John A. Komperda, born July 12, 1954 in Chicago, Ill., died Oct. 2, 2017, in Albany, Wis. John attended Catholic schools in Chicago and was a life-long learner: a knowledgeable fan of history, rock n roll, movies and American culture from all decades of his life and could converse about anything.

An accomplished guitar player and teacher, he was a guitarist’s’ guitarist, was a well-loved local performer at events, such as Green County Breakfast on the Farm, humorous and beloved entertainer at several area nursing homes, street serenading at local festivals), and was always sharing what he knew as second nature, and giving back to the next generation as a music teacher.

He had intense brown eyes that could pierce through you, or warm your heart, and could see the inner worth of people. He had an intuitive gift to see people’s illness or maladies or stress, and with advice or touch of his hands could help people recover, and never lost this ability.

He loved to compliment people and would uplift and inspire others with his affirming words of life. He was washed in the blood of Christ and prayed daily for others. John was loyal to his family and called almost every day.

John was a man of many talents. Residents could rely on him to humanely capture a bat in their home using his butterfly net, or he could walk up to a pit bull and tame it at once.

John moved to Albany, Wisconsin where he settled in his true home, that he loved. He was a survivor, and uncompromising in his values and beliefs.

John is survived by his daughter Anoki Hedburg New York N.Y., mother Arlene Payne, brothers Jimmy and Anthony, and sisters Dr. Margaret Payne and Carrie, nieces and nephews, and his faithful Blue Heeler, Bella. He is also survived by the many whose hearts have been etched as only he could do. John was preceded in death by his stepfather Irving “Precious” in 2016.

Services will be held in Chicago, Ill., at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to Arlene Payne, 8142 LaSalle Ave., Chicago IL 60620.