Committee, leaders: site ideally suited for project

By Ryan Broege, Editor

The former fitness center at 804 23rd St. in Brodhead is uniquely suited to meet the city’s needs for a senior center, as well as host of other needs, according to members of the senior center committee, some of whom were part of the original committee tasked with addressing the problem a decade ago.

Committee member Sharon Wolter is one of those original committee members, and said she was originally a vociferous proponent for building an entirely new structure, That changed when she was given a tour of the entire building, past the fitness center, which she was familiar with.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story…..