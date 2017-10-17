Cardinals whooped by Trojans in season closer

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

In a steady downpour the East Troy Trojans picked up a 34-0 Rock Valley victory over the Brodhead-Juda (2-7 Rock Valley, seventh place) Cardinals in the regular season finale last Friday.

The Trojans marched 68-yards on six plays on the opening drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead. Jacob Dessart had key quarterback runs of 16 and 33 yards on the drive to set up the scoring opportunity. Dylan Jakscht found the end zone with a two-yard run with 10:03 left in the first quarter.

